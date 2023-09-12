Sacramento City College football player dies after practice

SACRAMENTO – A California community college football player died after practice on Monday, officials said.

In a statement, the Los Rios Community College District confirmed that a Sacramento City College football player had died following practice. No cause of death was known.

"We at Sacramento City College and the Los Rios Community College District simply cannot imagine the pain that this young man's family and loved ones are dealing with right now. All of our thoughts are with them at this time of unthinkable grief," said Gabe Ross with Los Rios.

Ross said grief counselors will be available for students and teammates on campus Tuesday.

The name of the student is not being released at this time, the district said, out of respect for his family.