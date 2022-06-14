Watch CBS News
Trial By Fire: The Trauma Of Fighting California's Wildfires

By Julie Watts

/ CBS Sacramento

Longer and more intense fire seasons have taken a visible toll on the state, leaving charred forests and flattened towns, but they've also fueled a silent, smoldering, mental health crisis. 

In conjunction with a riveting series of reports from CalMatters, we take a closer look at increasing rates of PTSD and suicide among CalFire firefighters, the contributors, and what's being done to address the issue.

