Trial By Fire: The Trauma Of Fighting California's Wildfires
Longer and more intense fire seasons have taken a visible toll on the state, leaving charred forests and flattened towns, but they've also fueled a silent, smoldering, mental health crisis.
In conjunction with a riveting series of reports from CalMatters, we take a closer look at increasing rates of PTSD and suicide among CalFire firefighters, the contributors, and what's being done to address the issue.
