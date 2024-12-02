Wife of 49ers' Trent Williams announces death of newborn son after loss of twin during pregnancy

San Francisco 49ers player Trent Williams and his wife Sondra are mourning the passing of their newborn son, the couple revealed on Monday.

"It's been extremely hard trying to process the saddest Hello and Goodbye that I've ever had to endure," Sondra wrote on Instagram.

The boy, Trenton O'Brien Williams Jr., was stillborn on Nov. 24. His twin was lost earlier in the pregnancy after a diagnosis of Trisomy 13, Sondra also revealed.

"My heart is heavy. Being home without you in my arms has been quite an adjustment. Knowing I will never be able to watch you grow older alongside your sisters has my eyes filled with tears," Sondra wrote.

Trent, 36, did not play in the 49ers' Sunday loss to the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury.

The 49ers have dealt with numerous off-field tragedies in 2024.

Earlier in the season, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward announced that his daughter had died just days before her second birthday. He had previously talked about how the girl had been born with Down syndrome and had undergone heart surgery.

Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was also shot in an attempted robbery at Union Square in San Francisco before the season began.