Traveling nurse who went missing near Calaveras County trail found dead

ARNOLD - The body of a traveling nurse from Michigan who was reported missing after going on a hike in Calaveras County was found Thursday morning, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said.

After about two weeks of searching, Ann Herford, 66, was found dead on a hillside beneath a heavy tree canopy and dense foliage, authorities said.

Herford's body was found north of San Antonio Creek and south of Forest Road 5N56 around 9 a.m.

This area is north of where Herford's vehicle was found parked on Nov. 12 at a trailhead near the Lakemont subdivision in Arnold. Deputies said her body was not found within the Arnold Rim Trail System.

Authorities said Herford's death is not suspicious at this time, but they will continue to review all aspects of her disappearance.

On Nov. 22, the sheriff's office transitioned its search to a limited and continuous search. On that day, deputies reported that 478 people were involved in the search.

In total, 23 agencies helped in the search effort.