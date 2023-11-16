Search continues for missing hiker in Calaveras County

ARNOLD - A hiker is still missing after dozens of people participated in a search for her on Thursday in Calaveras County.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the Arnold Rim Trail in Arnold on Wednesday after receiving a report that Ann Herford, 66, was missing.

Authorities, including the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team, searched the area Wednesday but were not able to find Herford.

The search continued again on Thursday with more search teams participating. In total, 64 people, three canine teams, two drones and nine e-bikes were deployed on Thursday, but Herford was not found.

The sheriff's office is now asking people who live in the Lakemont subdivision area that surrounds the Arnold Rim Trail to check their property and outbuildings.

Search teams that were deployed by the California Office of Emergency Services include the California Rescue Dog Association, Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Marin County Sheriff's Office, Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, United States Forest Service, Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue and air assets from the California Highway Patrol.

Arnold is about 100 miles southeast of Sacramento and about 71 miles east of Stockton.

Anyone who has information or saw Herford on the trail is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff''s Office at (209) 754-6500.