Tracy teen dies in hospital after officers find him with multiple bullet wounds in vehicle

TRACY — A homicide investigation remains ongoing after a Tracy teen was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle last week, police said Tuesday.

David Cantero Valdez, 17, of Tracy, was found Friday evening inside a vehicle along Sugar Road beetween Tracy Boulevard and Holly Drive, the Tracy Police Department said. Valdez was declared dead at an area hospital.

Police officers initially responded to a report of a crash in the area.

There were nodetails available on a suspect or motive.

Anyone who may have been a witness or may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to conact the Tracy Police Department.