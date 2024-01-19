Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Tracy teen

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY - An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 17-year-old David Cantero Valdez in Tracy last week. 

Police arrested 27-year-old Victor Vera on Friday around 10 a.m. in connection with the deadly shooting on Jan. 12 on Sugar Road in Tracy. 

Valdez, of Tracy, was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds along Sugar Road between Tracy Boulevard and Holly Drive. He died at an area hospital. 

Police said Valdez was a student at Merrill F. West High School. 

Investigators said they believed it was an isolated incident.

Vera was booked into the San Joaquin Jail for murder. 

