Tracy hit-and-run victim dies days later as suspect remains at large

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY – The victim in a hit-and-run collision in Tracy over the weekend has died as the suspect remains on the loose, police said Wednesday. 

The collision happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on W. Grant Line Road near O'Hara Drive.

The man, later identified as 38-year-old Akminder Singh of Tracy, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking. In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said Singh had died on Tuesday. 

The driver of the vehicle took off from the scene. Police said they do not have a description of the suspect's vehicle. 

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact the Tracy Police Department. 

