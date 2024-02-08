Tornado touches down along California's Central Coast
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY - A tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.
The tornado formed at Grover Beach and measured as an EF-1, with 90 mph winds and damaged some structures, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced Thursday.
A NWS crew assessed the damage on the ground in Grover Beach and confirmed that a tornado had occurred. Earlier Wednesday, the area experienced heavy downpours, hail, lightning, and strong winds.
It's the county's first tornado since 2004.
Grover Beach is about a 15-minute drive from San Luis Obispo.
