Tornado touches down along California's Central Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY - A tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The tornado formed at Grover Beach and measured as an EF-1, with 90 mph winds and damaged some structures, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced Thursday.

A NWS crew assessed the damage on the ground in Grover Beach and confirmed that a tornado had occurred. Earlier Wednesday, the area experienced heavy downpours, hail, lightning, and strong winds.

It's the county's first tornado since 2004.

Grover Beach is about a 15-minute drive from San Luis Obispo.