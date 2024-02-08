Watch CBS News
California

Tornado touches down along California's Central Coast

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY - A tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The tornado formed at Grover Beach and measured as an EF-1, with 90 mph winds and damaged some structures, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced Thursday.

A NWS crew assessed the damage on the ground in Grover Beach and confirmed that a tornado had occurred. Earlier Wednesday, the area experienced heavy downpours, hail, lightning, and strong winds.

It's the county's first tornado since 2004.   

Grover Beach is about a 15-minute drive from San Luis Obispo.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 4:00 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.