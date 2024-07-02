Wind-driven Toll Fire burns in Napa County north of Calistoga; evacuations ordered

Evacuations were ordered because of a wind-driven wildfire burning in Napa County north of Calistoga on Tuesday, authorities said.

Cal Fire named it the Toll Fire and said about 50 acres had burned as of 12:16 p.m. The fire was burning in a southwest direction and firefighters were using seven fixed-wing aircraft and three helicopters to fight the fire. The total number of personnel on the fire was 300.

#TollFire: The fire is approximately 50 acres, burning side-slope along the terrain to the southwest & is still east of Silverado Trail. Total personnel on the fire is 300.



Potential impact to 114 people in the evacuation order & warning zones. Unified command with @NapaSheriff. pic.twitter.com/aFR1zQ1tvF — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 2, 2024

The fire was initially reported at 9:42 a.m. in the area of Old Lawley Toll Road, Cal Fire said. The county sent out an alert around 10:30 a.m., initially saying there were no evacuations underway or structures threatened.

About an hour later, the county said mandatory evacuations were in effect for:

Zone NPA-E113, north, south and east of Lake County Highway and west of Palisades Road

Zone NPA-E103, north of Old Lawley Toll, south of Highway 29/Oat Hill Road, and east of Lake County Highway

Evacuation warnings were put in place for:

Zone NPA-E104, north, south and east of Livermore Road and west of Oat Hill Road

Zone NPA-E105, north of Lake County Highway, south of Livermore Road, east of Lake County Highway, and west of Oat Hill Road

Winds pushing to the southwest were driving the fire. Cal Fire said there was a potential impact to 114 people in the evacuation order & warning zones. Residents were directed to visit readynapacounty.org for more emergency information.

The fire was at zero percent containment as of 12:46 p.m. and still east of the Silverado Trail.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

The #TollFire burning north of Calistoga remains at approximately 50 acres. Crews are actively engaged in the firefight and working to construct control lines from both the air and the ground. The fire remains at zero containment. pic.twitter.com/z7tfv5vRfD — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 2, 2024



