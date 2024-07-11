Stars start to tee off at American Century Championship in Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – Star power will shine bright at Lake Tahoe through the weekend.

The American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament will be happening at Edgewood Tahoe from Thursday through Sunday.

An extensive roster made up mostly of both active and retired professional athletes are scheduled to tee off.

"Just happy to be back here at the American Century," Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen told CBS13 on Thursday.

Recently-retired NFL star Jason Kelce is set to tee off on Thursday. His brother Travis Kelce, boyfriend of pop megastar Taylor Swift, is also scheduled to take part in the tournament.

It's probably highly unlikely that Swift makes an appearance with Travis in Tahoe, since the Eras Tour is in the middle of its European leg. However, her next concert is scheduled for Saturday in Milan – and it wouldn't be the first time Swift made a special trip to be with her beau.

Who's playing in the American Century Championship?

It's not just NFL stars past and present who are playing the tournament.

NHL, NBA and MLB legends are scheduled to take part, along with other famous faces.

These are the stars set to play:

Davante Adams, Marcus Allen, Ray Allen, Josh Allen, Bret Baier, Nate Bargatze, Charles Barkley, Brian Baumgartner, Jerome Bettis, Jay Bilas, Tim Brown, John Carlson, Derek Carr, Vince Carter, Don Cheadle, Roger Clemens, Dell Curry, Seth Curry, Carson Daly, Jay Demarcus, Dylan Dreyer, John Elway, Mardy Fish, Larry Fitzgerald, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Joe Flacco, Bobby Flay, Dwight Freeney, Mike Golic, Robbie Gould, Blake Griffin, Chris Harrison, AJ Hawk, Colin Jost, Kyle Juszczyk, Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, Trevor Lawrence, Halley Leadbetter, Derek Lowe, Kyle Lowry, Joe Mauer, Baker Mayfield, Rob McElhenney, Jim McMahon, Kevin Millar, The Miz, Mark Mulder, John O'Hurley, TJ Oshie, Jake Owen, Chandler Parsons, Joe Pavelski, Doug Pederson, Michael Pena, Patrick Peterson, Albert Pujols, Austin Reaves, Alfonso Ribeiro, Jerry Rice, Rob Riggle, Aaron Rodgers, Alex Rodriguez, Ray Romano, Tony Romo, Kyle Rudolph, Matt Ryan, Jason Scheff, Garry Sheffield, Harrison Smith, John Smoltz, Annika Sorenstam, Kathryn Tappen, Miles Teller, Larry the Cable Guy, Joe Thiesmann, Adam Thielen, Matthew Tkachuck, Taylor Twellman, Brian Urlacher, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, Mike Vrabel, Jack Wagner, Demarcus Ware, David Wells, Andrew Whitworth, Charles Woodson, and Steve Young.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won the 2023 edition of the tournament.