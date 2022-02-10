This 30 Minute Special Report is the culmination of a 14-month investigation that prompted state and federal investigations, resulted in two new pieces of legislation, and was the subject of national media coverage that shined a spotlight on shocking public health failures that it appeared regulators tried to hide.

Each of the original daily newscast reports is linked below. For ease of navigation, we've also added video-chapter links to this version of the special report:

THE COVID LAB: State Secrets Exposed.

0:00 Prologue 02:16 Introduction 03:22 CHAPTER 1 A Billion-Dollar Promise 07:06 CHAPTER 2: False Positives 12:54 CHAPTER 3: The Whistleblowers 18:55 CHAPTER 4: Fixing A Flawed Test 24:01 CHAPTER 5: State Secrets Revealed



(This report first aired on Dec 30, 2021)

As positivity rates continue to decrease following the 2022 Omicron variant surge, we're taking a look back at the lessons learned from our year-long investigation into the state's troubled COVID testing lab.

Over the past year, this investigation gave a voice to brave whistleblowers who risked their careers in the interest of public health, and it shined a spotlight on shocking public health failures, which it appeared the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) tried to hide.

CBS Sacramento conducted dozens of interviews with whistleblowers and lab experts, submitted hundreds of public records requests, and reviewed thousands of pages of internal lab documents.

Still, public health officials tried to discredit the reporting, and whistleblower complaints, even after their own inspectors confirmed the findings.

Both state and federal regulators concluded that the lab posed "immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety" "likely to cause serious injury or harm, or death," but CDPH didn't warn the public, or even pause testing, as problems continued for nearly a year.

Now, following this special report, lawmakers are taking action.

The Whistleblower Investigation

The Troubled Test

Continued Accountability