Tesla involved in Sacramento crash that injured more than a dozen registered to rental company

Tesla involved in Sacramento crash that injured more than a dozen registered to rental company

Tesla involved in Sacramento crash that injured more than a dozen registered to rental company

SACRAMENTO -- All Sacramento County inmates, on board a prisoner transport bus when it was hit in the middle of a downtown intersection this morning, are back in jail and three that were hospitalized are treated, too.

At least 19 people were injured following a crash in the intersection of 5th and I Streets before 7 a.m. Friday. Caught on City of Sacramento surveillance video, a Tesla barrels through the red light and hits the transport bus before spinning out onto the sidewalk in front of the Federal Courthouse.

In the video, the Tesla appears to break briefly before crashing into the side of the bus -- but it's too late.

Sacramento police are the lead on the investigation and tell CBS13 they cannot confirm the Tesla was on Autopilot because the investigation is active.

The scene caused traffic to be diverted while inmates were treated on the spot, as the logistics to transport all 19 with minor injuries was not feasible.

The Tesla is registered to a Avis Budget Group, a rental car company, according to the DMV. CBS13 reached out to the company's spokesperson for more information about the next steps of the investigation including, if the driver will face more than the fines for running a red light in Sacramento, which costs nearly $500.

A red light camera and traffic fine are installed at the downtown Sacramento intersection due to a higher number of red light violations or collisions.