Tehama County residents recall escaping Park Fire flames: "It was like driving through an inferno"

TEHAMA COUNTY – As the Park Fire continues to burn in Northern California, a group of Tehama County residents said they barely escaped flames that passed through Friday night.

"Waitin' for the OK to go home," said Tehama County resident Selena Ross.

These Tehama County residents were sitting at a turnout off Highway 36 after the fire ripped through their neighborhood.

"When we saw the fire coming over the ridge, which it did, it was coming at us. We put everything in the car and took off," said Tehama County resident Jim Young.

The only way out was the two-lane highway, which the flames had already jumped.

"It is burning on both sides of the highway for 10 miles. It was like driving through an inferno," Young said.

"Hopefully we can head home tomorrow," Ross said.

As CBS13 went to assess the damage to their home, crews were stopped by a fallen tree still burning.

"I did not think it was going to make it this far up. I thought for sure they would get a hold of it. Where do we go?" Ross said.

They say they tried to find somewhere to stay but all the hotels and motels in the area are full.

"We're going to eat dinner and probably sleep in the bed of the truck," Young said.

As they continue to wait, the fire continues to burn. As of Saturday evening, the fire was 350,000 acres and 10% contained.