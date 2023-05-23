Teen's rescue from Cosumnes River sparks warning from officials ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

RANCHO MURIETA — Crews rescued a teen who was stuck on a tree in the middle of the Cosumnes River late Monday afternoon.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said the location was near Jackson Road in the Rancho Murieta area, east of Sacramento.

The 19-year-old was in an innertube, floating down the river with friends when he fell out without a life jacket on, fire officials said. He was able to cling to a tree to keep from being swept away in the fast-moving water.

Because of the location, it was tough for rescue crews to get to him right away.

"They devised a plan to rescue him utilizing rescue swimmers and a throw bag to pendulum him from the river to the closest shore," said Eric Sacht, spokesperson for Metro Fire.

A team was able to get a life jacket to the teen first, then they were able to get him out of the water with no injuries.

A golfer nearby called 911 after hearing the teen's calls for help. The friends in the rafts remained in the area onshore until rescue crews arrived.

Metro Fire said rescue swimmers from their agency, Cosumnes Fire and Folsom Fire assisted in the mission. Boats could not reach the exact location where the stranded teen was, but swimmers were able to make it the rest of the way.

The swift water is a challenge for even the most seasoned first responder.

Sacht says as summer approaches, his fear is this will keep happening.

"People are expecting the water temperatures and water flows to be what they've been for the last couple of years, and they are just not," said Sacht.

It comes as a near-record Sierra snowpack is melting, causing area waterways to run fast and cold.

The dangerous water across the region prompted officials with Sacramento Regional Parks to send out an urgent message Monday, urging people to stay off of the American River entirely.

"The American River is going to be flowing almost eight times its normal speed," said Ken Casparis, spokesperson for the county.

A body was identified Monday by the Placer County Sheriff's Office as Victor Nguyen, who was found Saturday in Folsom Lake at Rattlesnake Bar.

Nguyen's family posted on GoFundMe that he was swept away near Auburn in the current of the American River on April 30.

"We are seeing a lot of people underestimating the current and the temperature of the water and overestimating their ability to maneuver in the water," said Casparis.

Agencies say it all serves as a reminder that a day of fun just isn't worth the risk.

Even with temperatures cooling down, they anticipate local waterways will be packed for Memorial Day weekend and urge anyone who chooses to go into the water despite the warnings to always wear a life jacket.