Teenager arrested in connection with Grant High fatal shooting

SACRAMENTO - A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of Grant Union High School in October.

On October 21 just before 10 p.m., Sacramento Police Department officers responded to a call to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department in the parking lot of Grant High School, where a shooting was reported.

At the scene, police say they found evidence of a shooting but there were no victims. A short time later, officers learned that a shooting victim, identified as a man in his mid-20s, was brought to the hospital. He later died.

On December 7, following their investigation, detectives arrested a teen, 15, accused of shooting and arrested him without incident, police say. He was booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility for a homicide charge. His name has not been released due to his age.

Detectives say they located the firearm used in the homicide.

No other suspects are believed to be outstanding.

The man who was killed was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Myah.

Officers have not released a motive for the shooting, but say there was a fight involving nearly 20 people just before the shooting.

The day after the shooting, Ronzell Belton turned himself in to police. Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before Myah was shot. He's facing a felony assault charge.