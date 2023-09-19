Teen hit and killed while riding his scooter in Antelope

ANTELOPE - A teenager riding his scooter was hit and killed in Sacramento County Monday.

On Monday at around 10:30 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was riding his scooter on the east side sidewalk of Don Julio, north of Poker Lane in Antelope, the CHP says. The boy entered the intersection of Poker Lane, and, for unknown reasons, rode outside the crosswalk and into the path of the SUV. The SUV hit the boy, severely injuring him.

The boy was transported to Mercy San Juan Hospital where he died. He was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as Nathan Daniel Gebreamlak of Sacramento.

At the time of the accident, the SUV had a green light. Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.