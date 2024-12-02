Teen girl hit by car, seriously injured, while walking to school in Foothill Farms

Girl hit by car, seriously injured in Foothill Farms while walking to school

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A teen girl was seriously injured Monday morning after getting hit by a car while walking to school in Foothill Farms.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Hillsdale Boulevard, just south of Palm Avenue in the Foothill Farms community.

The girl who was hit by a car was just a few blocks away from a high school and middle school. CBS 13 reached out to the Twin Rivers Unified School District to see if she was a student there, but it has not gotten back to us.

CHP said Hillsdale Boulevard is a busy street during the morning and evening commutes. First responders had to slow down traffic on Monday as they rushed the girl to the hospital.

CHP said the girl crossed the street directly in front of a car a man in his 20s was driving.

It is a spot in the road where there are not any crosswalks, but there is a median separating north and southbound traffic.

People who travel this street daily told CBS 13 that kids are always crossing there despite the lack of pedestrian infrastructure. During school pickup time, KOVR saw dozens of kids crossing and adults also jetting across traffic.

"You got a speed limit out here, 35 mph," said Charles Jeffries who lives nearby and witnessed the crash. "You don't see nobody do 35 mph down here. You stand out here long enough you see them race down here."

CBS 13 reached out to Sacramento County, which says it found one vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the past five years in the area. That one was in 2022, around midnight, north of the Hillsdale and Palm Avenue intersection. The county's records show that the pedestrian was reported to be illegally crossing.

It said there have not been any requests by residents in the past five years about studying the intersection, but neighbors believe a crosswalk needs to be added.

"The middle divider right there, hit every night, and there's no reflectors or anything," said Jeffries. "They make illegal U-turns and accidents all over here, crashes. All that stuff. Every other day or every day."

There are several crosswalks at other nearby cross streets, but people appear to jaywalk across Hillsdale Boulevard often anyway.

CHP said there are more dangerous corridors than this one throughout North Sacramento and said that Hillsdale Boulevard does not get more calls than any other location.

Still, a young teen was seriously injured after getting hit by a car.

CHP gave no update on how the girl is doing.