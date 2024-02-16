Teen arrested in crash that killed Turlock High School basketball coach

TURLOCK - A teenage boy has been made in connection with a crash that killed a Turlock High School basketball coach in December, police said.

The Turlock Police Department announced Friday that a 17-year-old was arrested after a crash at West Christofferson Parkway and North Kilroy Avenue killed high school basketball coach John Williams on December 29.

Williams was on his way to a game with his son at the time of the crash. Seven other people were involved in the crash.

Williams was described as a larger-than-life guy. He mentored hundreds of kids as a coach at Turlock High School.

The teen was charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, failure to obey restricted driver's license provisions, unsafe speed and reckless driving resulting in bodily injury, police said. He was arrested on Thursday.