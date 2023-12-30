Turlock High School basketball coach killed in crash described as a larger-than-life guy

TURLOCK - The Turlock community is mourning the loss of high school basketball coach John Williams, who died in a car crash on his way to a game with his son.

Seven others were involved in the crash and he was the only one to pass away.

"If you look at pretty much any picture of him, he's either with family or friends and he always had the biggest smile on his face," said Turlock basketball coach Doug Cornfoot.

Cornfoot and Rick Fetter coached alongside Williams for nearly 20 years.

Described as a larger-than-life guy, Williams also mentored hundreds of kids as a coach at Turlock High School.

"I know there's families that would put him on the highest of pedestal, also for the impact he's had on kids lives," Fetter said.

The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on the corner of Christofferson Parkway and Kilroy Avenue.

Turlock police said three cars were involved and eight people were sent to the hospital, including Williams.

Turlock High School later confirmed Williams was on his way to a basketball game.

Cornfoot was on his way to meet him when he got the call.

"The call was probably the worst feeling I've ever had," Cornfoot said.

Fetter was out of town when he got the news.

"From the time I got the news, everything had already transpired," he said.

Williams was a larger-than-life person, a great friend and an amazing coach who would do anything for his players and family.

"And that was just the personality that he had, he would be the first one there to help you out," Cornfoot said.

"Great guy, we're going to miss him a whole lot," Fetter said.

There has been no word yet when a service will be held.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Williams' family.