Teen arrested for deadly July shooting in Stockton

By Brandon Downs

STOCKTON - A teenager has been arrested for murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Stockton earlier this year, according to the Stockton Police Department. 

Police said Angel Ambriz,18, was arrested for murder in Stockton on Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of July 2.  

Police said they arrested Angel Ambriz, 18, in connection with a deadly shooting in Stockton on July 2, 2023.  Stockton Police Department

Officers believed the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of East Main Street and Rendon Avenue, which was several blocks east of where the victim was found. 

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was located near Highway 4 and South Wilson Way. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The U.S. Marshal's Task Force assisted the Stockton Police Department with the investigation. 

First published on October 30, 2023 / 6:01 PM

