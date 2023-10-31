Teen arrested for deadly July shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON - A teenager has been arrested for murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Stockton earlier this year, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said Angel Ambriz,18, was arrested for murder in Stockton on Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of July 2.

Police said they arrested Angel Ambriz, 18, in connection with a deadly shooting in Stockton on July 2, 2023. Stockton Police Department

Officers believed the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of East Main Street and Rendon Avenue, which was several blocks east of where the victim was found.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was located near Highway 4 and South Wilson Way. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The U.S. Marshal's Task Force assisted the Stockton Police Department with the investigation.