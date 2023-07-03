Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway after teen shot in Stockton

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton early Sunday morning.

The Stockton Police Department said officers were dispatched shortly at around 2:35 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim in the area of Highway 4 and South Wilson Way.

The teenager was found at the scene and taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of East Main Street and Rendon Avenue, which is located several blocks east of where the teen was found.

There was no information available on a suspect or motive.

