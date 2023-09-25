Taylor Swift roots for Travis Kelce alongside Donna Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift embraces Kobe Bryant’s daughter Taylor Swift embraces Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka during California show 00:37

Is it a love story? Taylor Swift returned to a packed Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, but this time, to root for Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

During the Fox broadcast of the Chiefs' win over the Chicago Bears, the superstar singer-songwriter was seen in a suite sitting next to Kelce's mother, Donna, weariing her son's jersey. Cameras even caught Swift, 33, enthusiastically jumping and celebrating when Kelce, also 33, scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during a game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. Ed Zurga / AP

Chiefs quarterback and Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, joked with Fox's Erin Andrews that he felt "a little bit of pressure" from Swifties to pass the ball to Kelce.

"I heard she was in the house... so I knew I had to get it to Trav," he said. "And of course, it's on a route that Travis – he does his own thing. He just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to."

"I heard she was in the house... so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis." @PatrickMahomes joined @ErinAndrews after the @Chiefs blow out win with Taylor Swift in the building 💪 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/skZ98xVRCO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Swift and Kelce later walked out of the stadium together, further fueling the speculation that they are dating. Her appearance at the game comes after Kelce said on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week that he invited her to watch the Chiefs at Arrowhead, where Swift performed back in July.

"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead," he said. "We'll see what happens in the near future."

Kelce had previously mentioned on the "New Heights" podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he was "disappointed" he couldn't give her his friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras tour stop in Kansas City. Since then, dating rumors have swirled, but neither has confirmed anything.

Mahomes said on Sunday that he would like to meet Swift if she and Kelce date.

"I guess if she ends up being with Travis then I'll probably get to meet her at some point. So she seems like a good person. So hopefully I get to meet her one day," he said.

The Kelce-Swift speculation even prompted New England Patriots Bill Belichick to chime in.

"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career," Belichick said Monday. "This would be the biggest."