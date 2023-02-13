Donna Kelce consoled son Jason, who plays for the Eagles, after his Super Bowl loss to brother Travis and the Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII pitted brother against brother: the Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, to be exact, the first set of brothers to play against each other in the game's history. And in the stands? Their mom Donna, who watched her sons face off on Sunday.

Once the Chiefs emerged on top 38-35, Donna Kelse's prediction she'd hug the winner first came true, as she embraced her younger son Travis on the field with tears in her eyes. On the video, Travis is heard telling her multiple times that he loves her before he was whisked away, promising her that he'd be back down as soon as he could.

And shortly after congratulating Travis on his team's victory, Donna consoled her older son Jason, who was visibly emotional on the field, with a long embrace. Jason then gave his mom a quick kiss on the cheek before they parted ways.

"Mom's always there 💚," the NFL wrote on the video of the touching moment.

But as Travis celebrated his team's victory after the game, he made sure to see his big brother to make sure he was doing fine. The Kelce brothers shared an embrace and briefly spoke as the confetti fell down on State Farm Stadium. Jason can be heard congratulating Travis and telling him to "go celebrate." Travis said "I love you" to his big bro, to which Jason answered, "I love you, too. Go celebrate!"

Travis Kelce was teary-eyed during his postgame news conference and says beating his brother was a weird feeling.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that. You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it's a weird feeling…" he said, holding back tears. "There's nothing really I could say to him except I love him, and he played a hell of a year and a hell of a season."

Donna Kelce says despite the final result, her two sons are winners in her eyes.

"I'm so happy they got to share this," said Donna Kelce. "I'm so happy it came down to just such a close game. I mean, it was awesome, but you know, it is a win-win situation. They both got to play. But to get down to the wire like that, so emotional. You know, it could have gone either way."

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. / Getty Images

In an interview with "CBS Mornings," Donna and Ed Kelce, the two players' parents, said they dreamed of seeing their sons playing against each other on football's biggest stage in 2013 when Travis Kelce was drafted. But as the years went by, the dream did not come true — until this year.

Donna said Thursday she did her best to keep up with her two sons' voracious appetites, but it wasn't always an easy task, the Associated Press reported.

"The refrigerator was always packed, but it didn't last more than a day or so," she said. "Whole chickens, they would eat lots of pork, ribs. I'd have leftovers in the refrigerator and it never lasted past the day."

The family is also on baby watch. Jason's wife Kylie is almost nine months pregnant with their third child. She, along with her OB-GYN, were attending the game and were sitting near an aisle in case the baby decided to arrive during the Super Bowl.