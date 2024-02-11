Taylor Swift makes it to 2024 Super Bowl to cheer on Travis Kelce with guests Blake Lively, Ice Spice

The "Taylor Effect" at the Super Bowl Taylor Swift fans make the Super Bowl an even bigger spectacle with the "Taylor Effect" 04:39

Ending weeks of speculation, Taylor Swift made it to the 2024 Super Bowl to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift walked into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by her mother, good friend Blake Lively, and rapper Ice Spice, with whom Swift shared a Grammy nomination this year. The singer sported an all-black ensemble with some silver sparkle — and a red-and-white jacket was slung over her shoulder.

Video also showed Swift in a suite ahead of the game hugging Jason Kelce and introducing him to Ice Spice. Suites at this year's game don't come cheap — they can cost up to $1.8 million, CBSSports.com reports.

Taylor Swift, rapper Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and Blake Lively attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 11, 2024. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Another video showed her chatting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Swift's private jet landed in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, following her four Eras Tour concerts in Toyko, Japan, CBS Los Angeles reported.

With the 17-hour time difference between Japan's capital and Vegas, it was 1 a.m. Vegas time when she took the stage in Tokyo. After her final song, Swift rushed to a private jet at Haneda Airport, and she was able to land back in the U.S. with hours to spare before Sunday's kickoff.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively react in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The pop star's consistent attendance of Kelce's games over the past few months has become a sort of cultural phenomenon, adding a legion of Swifties to NFL viewership and boosting sales of game tickets, jerseys, memorabilia and streaming subscriptions, as well as the hosting of watch parties, according to LendingTree.

"There are an awful lot of people out there who are more likely to watch the Super Bowl now because the Chiefs are in it and Taylor Swift may be there," LendingTree analyst Matt Schulz told CBS MoneyWatch last week.

Lucky for those fans, cutaway shots of Swift hugging Lively, covering her mouth during suspenseful moments and cheering on Kelce are already a fixture of this Super Bowl.

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheering at Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. / Getty Images

—Megan Cerullo contributed reporting.