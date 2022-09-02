How Lake Tahoe is preparing for Labor Day weekend a year after the Caldor Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — One year ago, South Lake Tahoe was a ghost town after being evacuated because of the Caldor Fire.

Labor Day weekend, which typically brings tourism to Tahoe, was quiet after thousands were forced to evacuate.

"We heard the sirens coming. They were going door to door; we couldn't stay any longer." said fourth-generation local Kaline Pots, who sat in traffic miles long packed with drivers leaving the lake.

One of the last people to leave was South Lake Tahoe, Mayor Tamara Wallace.

Wallace says the city finalized its evacuation plans just days before the Caldor Fire hit.

"We got out 30,000 people in four hours. Zero loss of life zero problems it was really a blessing."

One year later, Wallace is welcoming visitors back, but the US Forest Service and surrounding fire agencies are warning visitors to be cautious this holiday weekend.

"Never ever outside of a legal campsite have a campfire. Always follow the fire restrictions," said Wallace.

According to the US Forest Service, California has seen 500 forest fires this year. Firefighters extinguished 98% of them within 24 hours, but that could easily change with dry conditions and hot temperatures.

"Just be aware you are in a national forest. Your carelessness could cause us to lose everything."

This year the smoke-filled skies are clear again - and though South Lake won't forget, they're looking forward to putting the Caldor Fire in the past.

The US Forest Service currently has South Lake Tahoe under level 1 restrictions involving several regulations, including no burning outside designated campsites.