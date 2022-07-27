Watch CBS News
Tahoe City Downtown Association employee riding golf cart dies after being rear-ended on Highway 28

TAHOE CITY — A Tahoe City Downtown Association employee was killed in a crash while driving a golf cart.

It happened Tuesday morning just before 6:30 along Highway 28 west of Grove Street.

The California Highway Patrol Truckee division said the victim was a Kings Beach man in his 50s. He was rear-ended by a sedan and ejected from the golf cart.

Investigators said they don't think drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The Tahoe City Downtown Association said the employee was on the job at the time of the collision. His name has not yet been released.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 6:30 PM

