Tahoe City Downtown Association employee riding golf cart dies after being rear-ended on Highway 28

TAHOE CITY — A Tahoe City Downtown Association employee was killed in a crash while driving a golf cart.

It happened Tuesday morning just before 6:30 along Highway 28 west of Grove Street.

The California Highway Patrol Truckee division said the victim was a Kings Beach man in his 50s. He was rear-ended by a sedan and ejected from the golf cart.

Investigators said they don't think drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The Tahoe City Downtown Association said the employee was on the job at the time of the collision. His name has not yet been released.