Sutter Health Park hosts 11th annual Fourth on the Field fireworks show

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Sutter Health Park opened its gates Thursday evening to a line of people waiting to snag their perfect spot on the field and in the stadium to catch the dazzling fireworks display.

"We got here early to beat the crowds and to get this spot. The shade always starts right here," said Holli Wood with her kids on the field.

The ballpark hosted the 11th annual Fourth on the Field celebration as the River Cats played an Independence Day away game.

Before the fireworks, those in attendance rocked out to live music performed by Sacramento's own Dunsbar Road, shopped with local vendors and got a taste of the line of local food trucks parked in the outfield.

To beat the sweltering heat, Dinger's splash pad was open as well as a cooling tent and plenty of stops for a cold treat.

"This is our first time here instead of doing a family fireworks show," said Val Gomez. "It's all about independence and family and just celebrating the holiday. And 'thank you' to all the service people who make this possible."

Across the street the Independence Day celebration continued at Drake's at the Barn, hosting its own watch party for the fireworks.

With no City of Sacramento fireworks since the pandemic, the West Sacramento display on the riverfront has quickly become a family tradition for those eager to celebrate close to downtown.

"It's about just being able to spend time with family. And our freedom," Wood said.