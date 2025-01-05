Watch CBS News
Boy found dead in trailer at Sutter County RV park, homicide investigation underway

SUTTER COUNTY – A homicide investigation is underway in Sutter County after a boy was found dead inside a trailer at an RV park, authorities said Sunday. 

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call at Lovey's Landing in Meridian around 10 a.m. 

This is where they found a boy, believed to be 8-12 years old, and a dog dead inside a trailer, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies said there is no active threat to the public and everyone is being cooperative with the investigation. 

However, at this time, no arrests have been made.

The sheriff's office said it's been active at the RV park due to flooding and other calls, but say they don't believe there have been any calls for the trailer the boy was found in.

Details surrounding the child's death is unknown at this point.

