2 people found shot in rural Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY – An investigation is underway in rural Sutter County after two people were found with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says two people were found with gunshot wounds near Kempton and Brewer roads. The roads are closed in the area due to the investigation, authorities say.

No other information, including any details about the condition of the two people found shot, has been released.

***Road Closure - Sutter County*** As of 4:40pm on 3/17/2023

Police activity in the area of Kempton Road and Brewer Road is requiring the closure of the road in the area during the investigation. No ETO. Media please contact the Sutter County Sheriff Office for information. — CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) March 17, 2023

Updates to follow.