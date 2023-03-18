2 people found shot in rural Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY – An investigation is underway in rural Sutter County after two people were found with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.
The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says two people were found with gunshot wounds near Kempton and Brewer roads. The roads are closed in the area due to the investigation, authorities say.
No other information, including any details about the condition of the two people found shot, has been released.
Updates to follow.
