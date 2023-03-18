Watch CBS News
2 people found shot in rural Sutter County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SUTTER COUNTY – An investigation is underway in rural Sutter County after two people were found with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says two people were found with gunshot wounds near Kempton and Brewer roads. The roads are closed in the area due to the investigation, authorities say.

No other information, including any details about the condition of the two people found shot, has been released.

Updates to follow. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 5:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

