Suspects in pair of Sacramento State arson incidents ID, arrested

SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested in an arson investigation on the Sacramento State University campus over the weekend.

Cal Fire said it arrested 23-year-old Brandon Reyes-Rodriguez on the 1900 block of J Street on Wednesday evening. Then on Thursday, the Sacramento State Police Department detectives and Arson and Bomb investigators arrested 26-year-old Miguel Ortiz on the 7700 block of College Town Drive.

The suspects are not associated with the university, Cal Fire said.

Investigators said it appeared that someone lit a piece of clothing on fire under a bench near the Hornet Bookstore and University Union.

Then another fire in a trash can next to the bus stop on State University Drive, near the Hornet Bookstore, was reported.

The suspects were seen on surveillance cameras, including a photo of one suspect carrying a black telescope while the other flipped off the camera.