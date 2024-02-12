Police seek pair suspected in 2 arson incidents at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are looking for two suspects who allegedly lit two fires on the Sacramento State University campus over the weekend.

The first fire was reported at around 9:44 p.m., according to Sacramento State police. It appears someone lit a piece of clothing on fire under a bench near the Hornet Bookstore and University Union.

Just four minutes later, another fire was reported. This time, police said someone had lit an object on fire inside of a trash can right next to the bus stop on State University Drive, again near the Hornet Bookstore.

Police believe the suspects were last seen heading towards the American River levee/Alumni Grove area.

Both suspects were caught clearly on surveillance cameras. Sacramento State has released photos of the suspects – including a photo showing one of the suspects carrying a black telescope while the other suspect flips off the camera.

The suspects as seen on surveillance cameras. Sacramento State Police Department

Cal Fire is helping Sacramento State police with the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call police at (916) 278-6000.