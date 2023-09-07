Suspected serial predator Kabeh Cummings faces judge in Sacramento after DNA leads to arrest

Accused serial rapist faces judge for first time in Sacramento

Accused serial rapist faces judge for first time in Sacramento

Accused serial rapist faces judge for first time in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An accused serial rapist appeared before a judge at the Sacramento County Main Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Kabeh Cummings, 35, faces several charges related to kidnapping and sexually assaulting three known victims, according to law enforcement.

The former City of Sacramento employee did not show much emotion while in court.

A judge decided not to set bail after prosecutors said he posed a threat to public safety.

Roughly 13 years: That's how long some of Cummings' alleged victims have waited for a break in their cases. The 35-year-old's return to Sacramento breathes new life into sexual assault cases gone cold.

Authorities revealed Cummings often preyed on his victims and allegedly violently raped them. DNA evidence linked the cases together.

Prosecutors say Cummings is a Liberian citizen living a life untraced in America. His defence claims he has no bills, no bank accounts, and no housing tying him to a location.

My Sister's House works primarily with survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Its attorney warns the case will be painful for Cummings' alleged victims.

"They may have tried to bury it into their past and now they're going to have to bring that all up in great detail, in extreme excruciating detail," Grace Yoon said.

It is not clear when Cummings left California before moving to New York.

While investigators piece together the holes in the timeline, a New York civil suit portrays a disturbing picture.

It alleges Cummings supervised a teen girl where he worked for a program to help at-risk girls who had run-ins with the law.

For multiple months, the suit claims he had non-consensual sex with the girl daily.

Back in Sacramento, law enforcement and groups working closely with sexual assault survivors are bracing for possibly more victims.

"It's not your fault," said Shing Long, co-executive director of the non-profit. "You can talk about it. We're here to help. We're here to support you. We believe you. You don't have to feel like you're alone in this."