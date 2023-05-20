My Sister's House, founded to help AAPI survivors of abuse and human trafficking, now welcoming all backgrounds

My Sister's House, founded to help AAPI survivors of abuse and human trafficking, now welcoming all

My Sister's House, founded to help AAPI survivors of abuse and human trafficking, now welcoming all

SACRAMENTO – The phones stay busy at an undisclosed location.

"We get about 2,700 to 3,000 phone calls annually," Shing Long said.

Long is the co-executive director of My Sister's House. The nonprofit originally helped mostly Asian American and Pacific Islander survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse and trafficking.

Nowadays, it welcomes men and women from all backgrounds.

Historically, the AAPI community often shies away from seeking outside help.

"We get some of us calling saying my family says that traditionally I need to go back. I need to go back and try to fix it. I need to be a better partner, to be a better spouse," Long said.

She is aware of what happens when people don't leave. Sixteen to 55 percent of Asian women say they have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime. Twenty-four percent of Asian women report being stalked. Fifty-eight percent of homicides of AAPI women were related to intimate partner violence.

The group offers culturally sensitive services, including shelters, job preparedness, and healing programs.

When it comes to navigating the courts, staff attorney Grace Yoon is at the helm.

"This work is so rewarding to me," Yoon said. "We see what a wonderful difference we're able to make."

Next month, My Sister's House is hosting its 22nd annual gala with the theme "Touch the Heart."