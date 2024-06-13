Officer breaks window to rescue suspected DUI driver from submerged vehicle near Stockton

STOCKTON – A driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI after California Highway Patrol officers rescued him from his vehicle that was submerged in water following a crash last week, the CHP said.

The CHP Stockton office was notified of a crash and began searching the area but couldn't find any evidence of a crash on the road.

The officers eventually found a vehicle submerged in water somewhere in White Slough. They could hear someone inside the vehicle who was pounding on the right front window.

One officer jumped into the slough and swan towards the vehicle. The other officer threw him a baton, which he used to smash the window so the driver could be pulled out of the vehicle.

Firefighters used a crane and rescue basket to hoist the driver and officer out of the slough.

The driver was arrested for DUI.