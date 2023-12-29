Watch CBS News
Suspected drunk driver arrested in crash that killed Sacramento bicyclist

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO - A man was booked into jail on gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI-related charges in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist on Christmas Day in Sacramento. 

Michael Harris, 38 of Sacramento, was booked into jail Thursday night after he was released from the hospital. 

Harris is suspected of hitting and killing Sacramento resident Jaskarn Singh Sidhu, 24, with his vehicle during the early morning hours of Christmas Day. 

The collision was around 1 a.m. in the area of East Commerce Way and North Park Drive. 

Sidhu died at the scene and Harris was rushed to the hospital. 

