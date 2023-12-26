Watch CBS News
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed by suspected drunk driver in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A coroner has identified the bicyclist killed by a suspected drunk driver in the north Natomas area of Sacramento during the early morning hours of Christmas Day.

Sacramento resident Jaskarn Singh Sidhu, 24, was hit and killed by a vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday in the area of East Commerce Way and North Park Drive.

Sidhu was declared dead at the scene while the driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries related to the crash, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The driver was expected to be booked into jail upon his release from the hospital.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances of the collision.

