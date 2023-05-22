Suspected Davis serial killer to undergo mental assessment; court proceedings stalled

WOODLAND – The court proceedings for Carlos Dominguez – the suspect charged in the deadly Davis stabbings – have been suspended so that he can undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Carlos Reales Dominguez, 21, appears at a pre-conference hearing at Yolo Superior Court on Monday, May 22, 2023, with Dan Hutchinson, deputy public defender. Fred Gladdis/The Davis Enterprise/Pool Fred Gladdis/The Davis Enterprise/Pool

Dominguez appeared in Yolo County court on Monday and his defense attorney declared a doubt about his client's mental competency, the district attorney's office said. This led to the judge suspending court proceedings until it can be determined whether he understands the court process.

Monday's appearance saw Dominguez show up in court still wearing a restrictive vest known as a "safety smock," which he also wore at his first court appearance.

Unlike his first court appearance, Dominguez was noticeably more talkative during Monday's hearing. He could be heard saying "I don't want an attorney" as he was leaving the courtroom.

Dominguez entered not-guilty pleas to all charges in his first court appearance earlier in May. He is being charged with murdering David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm, as well as attempting to kill Kimberlee Guillory.

The DA's office noted that Dominguez remains on a no-bail hold.

His next court date has been scheduled for June 20.