Suspect in hours-long standoff near Sacramento Zoo arrested

SACRAMENTO – A suspect in a standoff in a busy area near the Sacramento Zoo was taken into custody Friday afternoon, police said.

At 11:45 a.m., the Sacramento Police Department received a report of a man with a gun on Land Park Drive and 17th Avenue. Once at the scene, officers attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender of the suspect but said he was not cooperative.

Police said made threats towards the officers that he was armed with a gun.

More than two hours later, police said the suspect was detained after pepperball rounds were deployed.

Due to the incident, Fairytale Town and Land Park Golf Course were on lockdown. All businesses in the area were in communication with the police department.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was not armed with a gun. They did say he "had a lot of property on him." What that property is unknown at this time.

Armored vehicles responded to the scene and drones were used to help.

No one, including the suspect, was injured in the incident.