Suspect in south Sacramento house fire, homicide investigation arraigned

SACRAMENTO - A suspect was arraigned Tuesday in connection with a homicide investigation and a house fire in south Sacramento earlier this month.

Michael Wheat, 42, was arrested and booked into jail Sunday night in connection with an early-morning fire and homicide investigation on 26th Avenue and Del Norte Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Nov. 2 and found flames at the front of the house. They said a fence was blocking the entrance to the home.

By the time crews knocked down the flames and were able to enter the home, they found a man in the hallway. The crews pulled the man – later identified by his sister as 66-year-old Mike Plog – out of the home, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said homicide detectives began investigating the scene as the coroner believed the death may have been suspicious.

The sheriff's office said it believed the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Wheat is scheduled to appear back in court later this month for a mandatory settlement conference. He's being held in jail on no bail, according to the jail's website.

CBS13 has reached out to the sheriff's office to learn more about a motive, and the district attorney's office for the charges Wheat faces.