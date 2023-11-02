A fatal house fire in South Sacramento leaves 1 dead victim

SACRAMENTO -- One person is dead after being caught in a house fire in South Sacramento.

The fire broke out on Thursday morning, just after 3:45 a.m., on 26th Avenue and Del Norte Boulevard.

According to Sacramento Fire crews, they arrived to heavy flames at the front of the house and a fence that went across the front of the building which gave them difficulty accessing the house.

It took two hose lines to knock down the flames and when they did make it inside, they found one person.

Sacramento Fire Captain Justin Sylvia said, "Once they made access to the interior of this house, they did locate an adult male in the hallway. They were able to begin resuscitation efforts in which they were unsuccessful and the person was determined to be deceased on scene."

Crews searched the rest of the house and determined that there was only one person at home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is underway to determine the origin of the fire.