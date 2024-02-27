Suspect in downtown Sacramento shooting that killed football coach arrested in North Carolina

SACRAMENTO – The suspect wanted for the killing of a Sacramento high school football coach has now been arrested.

Tahje Michael was identified as the suspect in the 2022 murder of Greg "Najee" Grimes, who was gunned down outside a Downtown Sacramento nightclub.

To try and find Michael, Sacramento police partnered with the TV show "America's Most Wanted" back in January.

On Tuesday, Sacramento police announced that Michael had been arrested.

"Today's apprehension underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to pursue justice," said Chief Kathy Lester, Sacramento's Chief of Police, in a statement.

Michael was arrested in Fayetteville, NC.

Grimes was 31 when he was killed. He was a former Boise State football player and worked as a football coach at Inderkum High School.