Sacramento Police Department partners with "America's Most Wanted" in search for 2022 murder suspect

Sacramento police partner with "America's Most Wanted" in search for murder suspect

Sacramento police partner with "America's Most Wanted" in search for murder suspect

Sacramento police partner with "America's Most Wanted" in search for murder suspect

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has partnered with the TV show "America's Most Wanted" in an effort to find a wanted murder suspect.

Mugshot of Tahje Michael Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers

They are looking for 29-year-old Tahje Michael of Sacramento who is wanted in connection with the 2022 murder of Greg "Najee" Grimes.

Grimes, 31, was a former Boise State football player and a coach at Inderkum High School in Natomas. He was gunned down outside a Downtown Sacramento nightclub on the Fourth of July.

Sacramento police said Michael should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the department immediately.

The shooting that killed Grimes happened three months after the deadly mass shooting on K Street in downtown Sacramento.