Suspect in deadly Northgate shooting turns himself in, Sacramento police say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A suspect turned himself in after a woman was found dead in a home in the Northgate area of Sacramento earlier this month, police said Sunday. 

Around 10 a.m. on July 8, police responded to a medical aid call at a home along Northstead Drive. A woman was found with a single gunshot wound and died at the scene. 

Police said detectives identified 51-year-old Urberto Dotson of Sacramento as a suspect. They said Dotson turned himself in to detectives on Sunday and he was booked into jail on homicide-related charges. 





