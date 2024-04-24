Suspect in 2023 deadly Stockton shooting arrested during traffic stop

STOCKTON - A suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting last summer was arrested during a traffic stop in Alameda County on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Sierra Nevada and Oak in Stockton on July 23, 2023. This is where police said they found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives identified Bradley Vargas, 38, as a suspect in the homicide and issued an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, the Livermore Police Department contacted Vargas during a traffic stop, which is when he was detained without incident.

He was arrested in connection with the homicide and was booked into the San Joaquin Jail.