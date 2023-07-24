Homicide investigation underway in Stockton after man died from gunshot wounds

Homicide investigation underway in Stockton after a man died from gunshot wounds

STOCKTON -- A man has died from gunshot wounds in Stockton, according to Stockton Police Department.

The shooting occurred on Sunday night just before 10 p.m. in the area of Sierre Nevada and Oak Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived and sent the victim to the hospital.

The victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

There is currently no motive or suspect information.

An investigation led by homicide detectives is underway, and the Stockton Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.