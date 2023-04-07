Suspect has been identified in the Roseville park shooting

ROSEVILLE -- A suspect has been identified in the Roseville park shooting, a source from California Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS13.

According to the Public Portal of Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, the 35-year-old suspect, Eric James Abril, has a long court history in San Jose.

He is also reported to have a relative in Roseville, near the park where the shooting took place.

CHP Special Task Force members were serving a search warrant for his car and house that is related to a felony investigation into a previous highway shooting. Several Valley division investigative service unit officers and an Auburn CHP officer were also involved in serving the warrant.

Abril was at the park with his dogs when officers attempted to serve the search warrant for his vehicle. He began shooting at officers and took off running to the park.

CHP confirms that he sustained at least one gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.