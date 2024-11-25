Suspect fleeing Stanislaus deputies dies after crashing head-on into another car

MODESTO — A wanted suspect died after crashing head-on into another vehicle while being chased by law enforcement in the Modesto area, authorities said Monday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, a 40-year-old man, sped away from deputies who tried to pull him over during the afternoon hours.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the suspect crashed into another vehicle along Crows Landing Road at 7th Street. The California Highway Patrol Modesto, which also responded to the incident, said the suspect was traveling northbound on Crows Landing and crossed over double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic.

His name has not been released but investigators said he had multiple warrants related to assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and dissuading a witness.

There were three other people in the other vehicle — a man, a woman and a young boy. All three were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.