Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Arden Arcade parking lot

ARDEN ARCADE — An arrest has been made in the shooting that left a man dead in the parking lot of an Arden Arcade shopping center.

The shooting happened back on June 9. Very early that morning, deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded near Fulton Avenue and Hurley Way to investigate reports of a shooting.

At a parking lot near the intersection, deputies found a man who had been shot. Medics soon transported the man to the hospital, but the sheriff's office says he later died.

Detectives have continued to investigate the case and eventually identified the suspect as 47-year-old Joseph Demarco.

On Friday, the sheriff's office announced that they had arrest Demarco earlier in the week in the Arden Arcade area. He has been booked into Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held on $500,000 bail.

Investigators still haven't detailed a motive for the shooting.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released by authorities.