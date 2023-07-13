Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in connection to March homicide in Citrus Heights

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Authorities on Wednesday announced a suspect was arrested in connection to a Citrus Heights homicide that happened back in March.

The body of 33-year-old Jason Simmons was found inside an apartment on Sayonara Drive on the evening of March 20. Citrus Heights police immediately started investigating it as a murder.

The Citrus Heights Police Department announced the arrest of Joshua Brisbane, 30. According to jail records, Brisbane was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Wednesday and is expected to appear in court Thursday. He is ineligible for bail.

Police have not yet said how Simmons died. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 10:24 PM

